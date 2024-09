Straight out of the early hardcore handbook, New York trio Cold Sweats use Black Flag and others as a jumping off point for their fierce take on punk on the track “Coney Island Cops,” streamable below. If that guitar tone isn’t approaching epic levels of “Nervous Breakdown“-ness, nothing is. Check it out, and look for the Brooklyn/Binghamton band’s new single on the Social Coma LP, which also dabbles in noise rock ala Scratch Acid, due on October 16 via Six 3 Collective.