While we await a new LP from Walter Schriefels’s Dead Heavens project, which teams him with former members of Cults, White Zombie, Into Another, and more, the band has conjured a new seven-inch to hold us over. The latest from the psychedelic stoner—focused project is the “Adderall Highway” b/w “Hyacinth” single, which hits soon via Velvet Elk and is available for preorder in the US and in the EU. Stream that below for the first time.