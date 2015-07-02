PREMIERE: Stare Into the Eye of Satan With a Fiery New Deiphago Song, “Serpentine Antiworld”

Photo courtesy of Hells Headbangers

The Filipino Antichrist has returned! Deiphago will release the follow-up to 2012’s Satan Alpha Omega via longtime cohorts Hells Headbangers on August 7, and it’s about damn time. The new album spits nine tracks of pure Satanic venom , staying true to the black/death formula that the—made up of Voltaire 666, Sidapa, and Savnok—have peddled since Deiphago’s 1989 inception back in Manila.

The band has survived a 2004 move to Costa Rica, and an astonishing amount of drummer turnover—think Spinal Tap if they were down with Baphomet—that’s finally resulted in the installation of Savnok on deathhammers (Voltaire 666 handles bass bulldozers and black vomits, while Sidapa mans the crasheraxe and leads). Now, with their fourth full-length, In the Eye of Satan, Deiphago have once again proven that unwavering dedication (and some seriously sick guitar work) are all you need to succeed in the dog-eat-dog world of extreme black/death metal.

Check out “Serpentine Antiworld” below, and prepare to burn:



Kim Kelly


