Contrary to popular belief, Desiigner’s not a strawman for the conversation about what New York rap even is these days but is still a 19-year-old kid just enjoying life and most likely collecting hella checks for “Panda.” So we have this video of our erstwhile rap anti-hero pulling up to his own prom in a Rolls Royce with his boys and dancing to “Controlla.” Desiigner’s joy is infectious, especially as he does his chopper ad-libs from “Panda” a whole bunch of times like some kind of human Pokemon. Wouldn’t you be happy too if you just got off having the number one song in the country, though? Maybe we can learn something from this young man’s confidence and joie de vivre. Haven’t we all been Desiigner at prom at some point in our lives? Watch the footage below.

Desiigner goes to prom pic.twitter.com/rVByaVXCJl — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) June 1, 2016

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer and a believer in happiness. Follow him on Twitter.