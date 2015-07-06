PREMIERE: Dirty Fences Take a Wild European Vacay in the Video for “These Freaks”

If you saw Dirty Fences walking down Bedford Avenue late at night, you’d probably cross the street to avoid them. All leather jackets and denim vests, the New York City band seriously embraces the classic, rugged, rock n’ roll aesthetic. Fortunately for us, these dudes always have their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks so with every broken bottle, they’re sure to crack a joke. Following up their hilarious, gender bending music video for “Judy (Don’t Go),” director Brayden Olson chronicles the Dirty Fences’ wild antics across Europe for the appropriately titled “These Freaks.” Between shots of rolling green hills and moshpits, the band frolics and shreds their way across the continent, even making a stop in Paris to wear berets, eat baguettes and smoke cigarettes in front of the Eiffel Tower. Because that’s what French people do, right? “These Freaks” is featured on the band’s newest LP Full Tramp, out now on Slovenly Records. Dirty Fences hits the road later this month, making stops throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

TOUR DATES w/ White Mystery

Fri July 17 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place w/ Jaill

Sat July 18 – Detroit, MI – UFO Factory w/ White Mystery, Jaill

Sun July 19 – Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class w/ White Mystery, Jaill

Tue July 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit w/ White Mystery

Wed July 22 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong w/ White Mystery

Thu July 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts w/ White Mystery

Fri July 24 – York, PA – Skid Row Garage w/ White Mystery

Sat July 25 – Providence, RI – AS220 w/ White Mystery

Sun July 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Gigawatts Festival w/ White Mystery