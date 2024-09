Picture via Future’s Instagram.

Depending where you’re at in the globe, it could be Christmas. While you’re waiting for your parents to wrap your presents at the last minute, you can take your mind off of Christmas day with these two new songs The Weeknd.. The first is a track produced by Metro Boomin’ titled “Low Life” and features Future, while the other is a remix of Jeremih’s “Pass Dat.” You’ve been good all year hopefully, so check out the new music below.