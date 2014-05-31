Hood Housewife

Vintage headscarf and jewelry
PHOTOS BY MIYAKO BELLIZZI
STYLING: MIYAKO BELLIZZI
Videos by VICE
Makeup and Hair: Melissa Abad
Models: Synmia Rosine
Vintage onesie and jewelry, Joyrich purse; Unif onesie, vintage necklace
Phlemuns top and bottom, vintage earrings
Vintage top, American Apparel shorts, Timberland boots, vintage jewelry
Phlemuns top, vintage pants, Nastygal shoes, Retrosuperfuture sunglasses, vintage jewelry
Vintage top, Nastygal skirt, vintage belt
Phlemuns top and bottom, vintage jewelry
Vintage jacket, American Apparel top, Phlemuns skirt, Nastygal shoes, Joyrich bag, vintage jewelry