I Feel You, Steven Tyler



Photo via Steven Tyler on Facebook

Steven! I saw your pics on FB of your trip to Orlando. First of all, let me be the second, after the fine folks at Disney Parks and Resorts, to wish you a happy birthday. But furthermore, let me add: Bro, same. Isn’t life chill as hell? Isn’t it… dare I say… magical?

Ha, figured you would enjoy that little Harry Potter-themed pun! I noticed you made a wand pun of your own captioning your picture from your visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Nice. I went there with my family a couple years ago, too, and that place honestly rules. That dragon roller coaster is tight, and the butterbeer is great, huh? I have a coffee mug from there in my kitchen, and I drink from it often. I get why you are exulting in the experience. That place is Hor-clutch.

When I was there, I “didn’t want to miss a thing.” I was like you, hands in the air like I’d just been hit with an “expelliarmus” spell, having a blast. I can imagine your joy because I have been RIGHT THERE. I mean I can both physically picture the weird show with the talking frogs unfolding on the stage next to you as if I’d apparated there myself, and I can imagine myself in the same state of happiness you are feeling in this picture. I have walked that way before.

All of this is to say, Steven, that I feel like we are kindred spirits. I know, you’re probably like “Dream On, buddy.” But guess what? I will dream. You inspire me to do exactly that. I mean, I saw the picture of you at the AirBnB holding the jar of lemons, too:



Photo via Steven Tyler on Facebook

Steven! Bro! Not only does that pool look tight, not only is your hat money, but those lemons… buddy. As I always say, when life gives you lemons, put them in a big-ass jar and hold onto that jar for dear life. I see you are a man after my own heart. What did you do with those lemons after you took this picture? Did you make them into lemonade? Did you use them as garnish on a seafood dinner? Did you just leave them there for decoration? Whatever you did, I’m sure it was the best possible choice because, you, Steven are a gem. I feel you, man. That jar of lemons is nice as hell.

Kyle Kramer knows that magic is the sweetest emotion of all. Follow him on Twitter.