“Find Yourself” with Jacco Gardner and His New Psychedelic Pop Gem

It’s hard to hear Jacco Gardner and not think of the crossroads of rock and psychedelia, when the Beatles got a little more trippy, Syd was still with Pink Floyd, and pop nuggets were still the focus, not the 7-20+ minute epics that would proliferate as the decade wore on. His newest effort Hypnophobia returns to those early explorations, dropping expansive and far-out pop gems that innocently and fondly recall, but do not ape, those days when reverb didn’t immediately remind you of Coldplay and U2. The track “Find Yourself” is a stellar example. and makes its debut here for the first time. Stream it below and look for the Hypnophobia LP on May 5 via Full Time Hobby. Order yours.

Catch Gardner at Loppen in Copenhagen in May.