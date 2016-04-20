Saving Money, Being Vegan, and Other Life Lessons from JME

This article originally appeared on Noisey UK.

Remember when Coca-Cola released a short-lived orange-tinted flavor? Or when Ribena was available to purchase as a fizzed up version, which was served in a glass bottle or can? That’s sort of how rare an interview with JME is these days. As in, if you search hard enough, you’ll probably be able to find one or two—like the time he was interviewed for the official Pokemon YouTube channel, of all places—yet they are in a short and ever-depleting supply. Which is why this video with Link Up TV is kinda like hitting the motherlode, as coins rain down on your feet and spill out over the floor.

In it, the MC, Boy Better Know member, Pokemon fan, technology lover and, above all, real human grants the channel with a 45-minute long interview. As the pair munch on some smashed avocado on toast and various juices and snacks, it’s clear that the conversation is one that deserves to be listened to in full, rather than cut up into snippets.

Just in case you like reading, rather than watching, here’s a quick bit of pre-game to whet your appetite: The pair delve deep into JME’s latest album Integrity, how “Man Don’t Care” came together, the art of veganism, and the benefits of saving money—which is way more important and crucial than it sounds. Any budding achiever, or the sort of person that wants to reap life for every one of its rewards, should probably watch this interview and study up. Obviously they chat about Drake and BBK, too, wherein JME echoes statements made by Skepta in his recent interview with Zane Lowe and offers up some wise words for the future British music scene, but you’ll have to make your way through the rest of the video to find out. Oh—and then the big moment: the world exclusive of JME without his durag. Watch on below.