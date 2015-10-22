Dance Through the Tears with Justin Bieber’s New “Sorry” Video

Justin Bieber’s hit some kind of magical stride with these apologetic dance bangers, with “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?” taking emotional trop house to new commercial heights this year. He’s back today with another, the earnest, repentant “Sorry,” produced by Skrillex and Los Angeles producer Blood and written with Selena Gomez’s Revival collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels. It sounds like he’s apologizing for being a bad boyfriend but he could also be asking his fans to forgive the bad boy year he had out cavorting with tertiary Young Money signees and getting arrested places. Stream the ebulliently choreographed but frustratingly Bieberless “Sorry” “dance video” below. Purpose is out November 13 (same date as One Direction, but something tells me Bieber’s about to Kanye their 50 Cent). Until then, we’ll have to cry in the club to this.

