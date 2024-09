This is something that music bloggers live for: a new Kendrick Lamar track. Here’s “i,” the first song from his upcoming album, following good kid, M.A.A.D. city. The song is produced by Rakhi, and it’s much to early for us to give this a Hot Take™, but on first listen, we’re enjoying it and obviously impressed with Kendrick Lamar’s ability to rap better than pretty much anyone right now. Stream it below. Tell your friends. Tweet about it. Life is awesome. Rap music rules.