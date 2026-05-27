This Event Is Basically the World Championship of Weed, But With a Stacked Rap Lineup

If cannabis had its own Olympics, Zalympix would be the medal ceremony, the marketplace, the concert, and the afterparty rolled into one. The traveling cannabis competition returns to Los Angeles for the seventh time this Saturday, bringing together cultivators, brands, curious shoppers, and full-blown cannasseurs for a 21+ event built around flower, culture, and discovery.

Zalympix gives cannabis fans a more direct way to experience what brands are actually developing and dropping right now. Instead of wandering into a dispensary and picking a jar based on packaging, attendees get access to a larger cannabis culture moment built around judging, discovery, merch, food, music, and a lot of brand activations. Think of it as a marketplace for people who care about quality flower, but also want something more fun than staring at a menu board.

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This year’s Los Angeles event will feature performances by E-40 and Shoreline Mafia, plus more than 100 participating cannabis brands and activations. The awards side of Zalympix centers on top cultivators competing across categories like Best Overall, Best Terps, Best Tasting, Gassiest Flower, Most Unique, and more. The event also includes public voting and industry judging, so it is not just brands talking to themselves in a closed room.

For anyone who already has other LA plans this weekend, this is also a good excuse to refresh the small stuff before you head out. Zig-Zag is a major sponsor of the event, and the brand’s rolling papers, cones, and smoking accessories are easy staples to keep around whether you are going full cannasseur or simply trying to avoid being the person asking, “Does anyone have papers?” two minutes before the sesh.

Zalympix event lineup:

05/30 in Los Angeles, CA: 2026 California Zalympix Awards Ceremony with E-40, Shoreline Mafia, 100+ brand activations, food experiences, merch drops, and the official awards ceremony. Last chance to get tickets.

06/13 in Oklahoma City, OK: 2026 Oklahoma Zalympix Awards Ceremony with That Mexican OT. Tickets are on sale, and judge kits are still available through select Oklahoma retail partners.

09/19 in Pontiac, MI: 2026 Michigan Zalympix Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, with judge kit release listed for Aug. 8.

These events are obviously 21+, and tickets are available now for LA and OKC. If you are canna-curious, it is a pretty direct way to see what the premium side of the market looks like without pretending you already know every strain, breeder, and hash maker in the room. If you are already deep in the culture, it is basically a live leaderboard for what is hot right now.