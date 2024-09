The cover of To Pimp a Butterfly

Oh hey, happy Saturday morning. Here’s a new Kendrick Lamar song from his highly anticipated upcoming record To Pimp a Butterfly out March 23. It’s called “King Kunta,” and it’s funky. (Literally there a good 20-second outro of a vocalist repeating “we want the funk!”) This isn’t quite the bombastic Yeezus-style joint that Lamar delivered with “The Blacker The Berry,” but we’re still down. Stream it below, and enjoy your motherfucking weekend.