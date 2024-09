Photo by Andrew White



Lil Wayne has suffered another seizure, according to TMZ. The tabloid site reported that the rapper was en route to California from Milwaukee when he blacked out and the pilot was forced to touch down in Omaha. Reports are still coming in, but the rapper is apparently refusing treatment. This isn’t the first time Wayne has had a seizure nor on a plane: he suffered one back in 2012 and had to be hospitalized for it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.