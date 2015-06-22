PREMIERE: Listen to “Breathe,” the Doom-Drenched New Single from North Carolina’s MAKE



Photo by Matthew Brantley

Supremely ungoogleable trio MAKE will release a new album, The Golden Veil, on July 20, and it’s my fervent hope that it doesn’t get slept on , at least by doom fans. It’s a clean, spacious, easily-digestable hybrid of psychedelic doom and post-metal, the kind of album that could—should—find the band sharing a stage with Horseback, or Mastodon, or Neurosis. As it stands now, it’s an inspired take on an often tired sound.

MAKE’s got the same big, seismic riffs and experimental bent that makes the aforementioned bands so great, and The Golden Veil will hopefully mark a turning point in the band’s career. Check out a new song, “Breathe,” below, and don’t forget to preorder the album here.

‘The Golden Veil’ is out July 20 via MAKE’s Bandcamp.



Kim Kelly is tuning low on Twitter – @grimkim