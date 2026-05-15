One of the Few VPNs Worth Using Is 60% Off Right Now

Nearly half of Americans are using a virtual private network (VPN) to maintain their privacy online. I know. It can feel like a pointless endeavor when there are so many powerful companies deploying James Bond-like spycraft to know what you’re doing every minute of the day, but there are ways to hold them at bay.

Like using Proton VPN Plus. If you pick it up on an annual plan, the monthly cost drops from $10 to $4 on the deal happening now. Is it worth $4 per month to keep your online activity safe so that data thieves, snoops, hackers, and annoying, creepy corporate websites don’t track you across the web like a bunch of digital stalkers? Absolutely. Everyone should use a VPN. Even the regular Joes and Janes.

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worth paying for, too

When I took a deep dive into testing Proton VPN early last year, I noted how difficult it is to find a free VPN that isn’t chock full of malware, spyware, shifty companies that record all your activity while using them, and back doors that could let people snoop on your online activity in real time. Proton VPN was a rare exception.

Its no-logs policy, vetted by regular independent third-party analysis, means Proton is telling the truth when they say that Proton users’ activity is their own business. And the VPN worked pretty well, too. While it wasn’t as feature rich as some of the other worthy VPNs that cost money, it was quick enough for downloading large files and streaming 4K video, and its connections were rock-solid reliable for me. I still call it the best free VPN in our guide to the Best VPNs.

But I tested the paid version of Proton VPN, too, and even at its retail price I judged it as worth every penny. You get to choose which VPN server to hook up to, rather than the free version assigning one to you without any choice, so you can connect through a particular country. And the overall number of servers is much higher—more than 20,000 in more than 140 countries, versus the free version’s roughly 2,300 servers in five countries.

Proton’s pricing page is a bit wonky. If you don’t see the deal when you open it up, choose the VPN icon underneath the page’s header. Then to the right of that row of logos, select “annual.” Now you should see a three-column menu of options. Proton VPN Plus, the paid version of the VPN alone, is in the middle.