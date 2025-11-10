Google Says That Free VPN You Downloaded Could Be Spying on You

Most VPNs are sketchy. There are a lot of them, since nearly half of Americans are now using them. They’ve blown up—from a niche item known only to hardcore tech enthusiasts to something regular folks ask me about at parties and dinners.

Google issued a frauds and scams advisory on November 6 that calls out “malicious VPN apps and (browser) extensions,” saying that “once installed, these applications serve as a vehicle to deliver dangerous malware payloads including info-stealers, remote access trojans and banking trojans that exfiltrate sensitive data such as browsing history, private messages, financial credentials and cryptocurrency wallet information.”

It’s not anything new. Free VPN apps, in particular, are often used as a lure to open your computer’s front door and let operators of murky origins walk right through.

Good VPNs vs. that free thing you’re using

Most people who download free VPNs, I suspect, are aware that they’re not receiving the best or latest—the product with the strongest security protections and the fastest VPN connections. They’re choosing it because of the $0 price tag. Unfortunately for them, it ends up costing them in other ways.

Proton offers what I consider the best free VPN. Actually, it’s the only free VPN I’d use. And I have used it. There’s a paid version that’s worth the $10 per month if you can swing the cost, but even the free version offers a no-logs policy that doesn’t track your activity when connected to their VPN servers.

Use only a good VPN. These are the ones I’ve personally used, tested, and vetted to ensure they’re reputable, transparent, and legit. You can afford to be picky when choosing a VPN. You only need one, so you may as well pick one of the few that meet the rigorous criteria for being considered a worthy VPN.

NordVPN is my overall favorite, with Mullvad rounding out my top three. Whichever you choose—whether it’s Proton’s free version or a paid one—avoid the sketchy ones, even if they have tons of positive user reviews.