People Are Camping Out for the Saturday Launch of the Swatch Royal Pop Collab

New York City’s Times Square is magical and all, but I typically quicken my pace when I’m forced to walk through it, rather like the way in which somebody would leave a burning movie theater. How hungry for a product launch would you have to be in order to voluntarily camp in it for days on end?

Business Insider’s reporter took a ramble through Times Square and saw people who’d been sleeping on the sidewalk outside the Swatch store for days in order to score Swatch’s latest collaboration when it launches on Saturday, May 16: the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop.

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gotta get there in person

Royal Pops on the assembly line – Credit: Swatch

For those of you hoping to score one online, keep dreaming. The Royal Pop will be available only in person at Swatch stores, and each person will be allowed only one purchase per store, per day. There are eight styles to choose from: Huit Blanc, Otto Rosso, Blaue Acht, Green Eight, Lan Ba, Otg Roz, Ocho Negro, and Orenji Hachi.

Over the past couple of weeks we’ve all been theorizing about the long lanyards teased in the run up to the launch. Some wondered if Swatch were unveiling a pocket watch, like an old train conductor would use in the Old West.

the royal pop’s huit blanc colorway – credit: swatch

It turns out the lanyards are available in three lengths, so you could indeed tuck it in a jacket pocket like a pocket watch. You could also hang it around your neck like Flavor Flav or just around your wrist. At least you can buy those online.

Not able to grab the Royal Pop, or it just doesn’t grab your attention? You can still buy online four colorways of Swatch’s last collaboration, the Swatch x Omega Moonswatch.

If you want to try your hand at scoring a Royal Pop, try their store locator. This is why I have mixed feelings on in-person launches only. On the one hand, they bring an analog element of excitement to a product launch, reminiscent of the good(ish) old days where you’d take a break from screens to get out into the world, which is a lot more exciting than pressing a buy button on your computer.

On the other hand, though, in-person launches heavily favor urban dwellers who live near the stores in question. Those who live in rural areas don’t ever get to play the game, and for a lot of brands even suburbanites in mid-sized cities don’t get a crack at it, either.