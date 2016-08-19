Scenes from Migration Fest 2016, the Nicest Extreme Metal Fest in America



VHOL / All photos by David Burke

By this point, I’ve said all I can about Migration Fest 2016, and poured my heart out in 1,440 or so words. The gist—Gilead Media and 20 Buck Spin partnered to throw a festival in Olympia, Washington, and brought together a huge chunk of North America’s finest underground heavy metal acts. The fest was headlined by Krallice, Mournful Congregation, and Panopticon (!). It fucking ruled.

Photographer David Burke was on hand to shoot the whole thing, and captured some incredible images of the incredible bands that played. With apologies to those our photographer was unable to shoot due to low light or crowded conditions, here’s our Migration Fest 2016 gallery.



THOU



FALSE

YELLOW EYES

PANOPTICON

OBSEQUIAE

VHOL

AUROCH

DEAD TO A DYING WORLD

KRALLICE

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION

MAGIC CIRCLE



VASTUM

MIZMOR

FULL OF HELL

MUTILATION RITES

NIGHTFELL



FORN

CHRISTIAN MISTRESS

THE BODY & KRIEG

KHEMMIS

KOWLOON WALLED CITY

CAVERNLIGHT



EOS

And, of course, Scorpion.