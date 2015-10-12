Give In to the Beat and Groove to “Polyphonic Spree” by Mount Liberation Unlimited

D’you ever grab some friends, keyboards, a really ripped Hercules-like guy, ambiguously religious tribal sculptures and head to the forest? No? Well, you’ll want to make that part of your repertoire thanks to “Polyphonic Spree”, the latest video from Stockholm-based duo Mount Liberation Unlimited.

Mount Liberation Unlimited (lifelong friends Tom Lagerman and Niklas Janzon) describe their music as ’exploring the crossover landscape between human groove and electronic synchronization’. That statement comes to fruition in “Polyphonic Spree”: the track is 8 minutes of house/techno that keeps expanding with warm layers of sound as it builds. Rooted in tribal-sounding beats and a spacey house groove, it’s proper danceable electronica—the kind with enough flow to keep your attention fresh the whole way through.

The duo describes the video as an ‘audiovisual journey in time and space’ and that’s pretty fitting, too. Working with the VHS-format, it’s got that comfy homemade vibe to it —amplified with a light dose of bizarre randomness. Makes sense: when you’ve got muscular pecs flexing to the beat, painted nails on hairy bellies, a killer dance routine circa 5:05 and layered technicolor lo-fi imagery in one video, you can’t help but feel a little trippy.

“Polyphonic Spree” is taken off of Mount Liberation Unlimited’s upcoming sophomore EP, Trail to Life Goes Up—available exclusively on vinyl through Superconscious Records on October 12. You can buy it here, or keep up to date with their tour dates via Facebook: they’ll be making their way through Europe later this year and in 2016.