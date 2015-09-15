PREMIERE: My Disco Get Darkly Pensive on Swans-y Punisher “1991”

There is a darkness to My Disco, something not of this Earth. Take “1991,” the band’s new single from their forthcoming LP Severe, a track that depends on silence as much as the pummeling stabs of guitar/bass/drums, much like the Swans classic “Coward.” The difference here is the quiet ambient textures and vocal harmonization, which compared to the tribal drumming and wail of Michael Gira, is much more darkly pensive and less cathartic. Minimal and totally powerful, you should stream “1991” below. It’s definitely worth a listen.

Severe hits via Temporary Residence Limited on Devil’s Night, which seems pretty appropriate. Order yours.