Megadeth’s Former Drummer Nick Menza Dies on Stage

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Former drummer for thrash metal pioneers Megadeth, Nick Menza, died last last night. He was 51 at the time of death, and died while playing on stage with his newest band OHM while in Los Angeles at the venue Baked Potato. The band was comprised of other former Megadeth alumni including guitarist Chris Poland and bassist Robertino Pagliari.

Menza’s management issued the following statement to The Guardian: “Nick collapsed during the third song into a set with his band OHM. Earliest reports indicate he suffered a massive heart attack and was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.”

During his tenure as Megadeth’s drummer from 1989 to 1998 and again in 2004, Menza helped write some of the band’s most accomplished records including Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying, Rust In Peace, and Countdown to Extinction. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

TELL ME THIS ISN’T TRUE! I woke at 4 AM to hear Nick Menza passed away on 5/21 playing his drums w/Ohm at the Baked Potato. #nickmenzarip — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) May 22, 2016