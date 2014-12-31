Here Are the Results of the 2014 Noisey Reader Poll

Here at Noisey, we love you and want you to be happy. We don’t just tell you what to listen to, we also like it when you tell us what to listen to. That’s why we opened up the floodgates and created our 2014 Reader Poll, in which you (yes, you!) voted for your favorite albums, mixtapes, songs, and artists of the year in each non-lame genre of music (Sorry, polka).
If you’re upset with the results, just remember that you voted for this stuff.
Videos by VICE
BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR
1. Nothing – Guilty of Everything
2. Run the Jewels – RTJ2
3. The War on Drugs – Lost in a Dream
4. Swans – To Be Kind
5. Have a Nice Life – The Unnatural World
6. fka twigs – lp1
7. Mac DeMarco – Salad Days
8. Flying Lotus – You’re Dead!
9. St. Vincent – St. Vincent
10. The Hotelier – Home, Like Noplace Is There
11. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib – Piñata
12. Code Orange – I Am King
13. ScHoolboy Q – Oxymoron
14. Cloud Nothings – Here and Nowhere Else
15. Ariel Pink – pom pom
BEST SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Future Islands – “Seasons (Waiting on You)”
2. fka twigs – “2 Weeks”
3. iLoveMakonnen feat. Drake – “Tuesday”
4. Flying Lotus feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Never Catch Me”
5. The War on Drugs – “Red Eye”
6. Caribou – “Can’t Do Without You”
7. Nothing – “Dig”
8. Pharrell – “Happy”
9. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”
10. Skepta feat. JME – “That’s Not Me”
11. Bobby Shmurda – “Hot Nigga”
12. Rich Gang – “Lifestyle”
13. Have a Nice Life – “Defenstration Song”
14. Run the Jewels – “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry”
15. OG Maco – “U Guessed It”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
1. Nothing
2. Run the Jewels
3. fka twigs
4. Mac DeMarco
5. St. Vincent
6. Young Thug
7. Have a Nice Life
8. Taylor Swift
9. The War on Drugs
10. Code Orange
11. Flying Lotus
12. Whirr
13. Against Me!
14. ScHoolboy Q
15. Future Islands
BEST HIP-HOP ALBUM
1. Run the Jewels – RTJ2
2. Schoolboy Q – Oxymoron
3. Freddie Gibbs/Madlib – Piñata
4. Wu-Tang Clan – A Better Tomorrow
5. clipping – CLPPNG
6. Yung Lean – Unknown Memory
7. The Roots – And Then You Shoot Your Cousin
8. Shabazz Palaces – Lese Majesty
9. YG – My Krazy Life
10. Riff Raff – Neon Icon
11. Future – Honest
12. Vince Staples – Hell Can Wait
13. Open Mike Eagle – Dark Comedy
14. Big K.R.I.T. – Cadillactica
15. Popcaan – Where We Come From
16. Jeezy – Seen it All
17. DJ Quik – The Midnight Life
18. Freeway & The Jacka – Highway Robbery
19. RatKing – So it Goes
BEST HIP-HOP MIXTAPE
1. Travis $cott – Days Before Rodeo
2. iLoveMakonnen – iLoveMakonnen EP
3. Migos – Rich N*gga Timeline
4. Mick Jenkins – The Water(s)
5. Young Thug & Bloody Jay – Black Portland
6. Rich Gang – The Tour
7. Goldlink – The God Complex
8. Father – Young Hot Ebony
9. Boosie Bad Azz – Life After Deathrow
10. BeatKing & Gangsta Boo – Underground Cassette Tape Music
11. Lil Durk – Signed to the Streets 2
12. Lil Herb – Welcome to Fazoland
13. 100s – IVRY
14. Dej Loaf – Sell Sole
15. Alex Wiley – Village Party
16. Tink – Winter’s Diary 2
17. Doughbeezy – Footprints on the Moon
18. Lil Bibby – Free Crack 2
19. Key!/FKi – FKeyi
OTHER (16.21 Percent of the vote)
BEST R&B ALBUM
1. fka twigs – LP1
2. Prince – ArtOfficialAge
3. Banks – Goddess
4. Shlomo & Jeremih – No More EP
5. Theophilus London – Vibes
6. Jhene Aiko – Souled Out
7. Kelis – Food
8. Trey Songz – Trigga
9. Ty Dolla $ign – Sign Language
10. Tinashe – Aquarius
11. Omarion – Sex Playlist
12. Mariah Carey – Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse
13. The-Dream – Royalty (The Prequel)
14. August Alsina – Testimony
15. Jesse McCartney – In Technicolor
16. Ashanti – Braveheart
17. Romeo Santos – Formula, Vol. 2
18. K. Michelle – Still No Fucks Given
19. Teyana Taylor – VII
Other (6.96 Percent of the vote)
BEST ELECTRONIC ALBUM
1. Flying Lotus – You’re Dead!
2. Aphex Twin – syro
3. Caribou – Our Love
4. Todd Terje – It’s Album Time
5. Thom Yorke – Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
6. Skrillex – Recess
7. Arca – Xen
8. Andy Stott – Faith in Strangers
9. Porter Robinson – Worlds
10. Rustie – Green Language
11. Actress – Ghettoville
12. The Bug – Angels and Devils
13. Lone – Reality Testing
14. The Juan MacLean – In a Dream
15. Objekt – Flatland
16. Mr. Mitch – Parallel Memories
17. Millie & Andrea – tk
18. V/A – BoxedLDN Vol. 2
19. DJ Dodger Stadium – DJ Dodger Stadium
Other (7.63 Percent of the vote)
BEST METAL ALBUM
1. Pallbearer – Foundations of Burden
2. Electric Wizard – Time to Die
3. Behemoth – The Satanist
4. Eyehategod – Eyehategod
5. Thou – Heathen
6. Trap Them – Blissfucker
7. At the Gates – At War With Reality
8. Agalloch – The Serpent & The Sphere
9. Tombs – Savage Gold
10. The Atlas Moth – The Old Believer
11. Blut Aus Nord – Memoria Vetusta: Saturnian Poetry
12. Gridlink – Longhena
13. Midnight – No Mercy for Mayhem
14. Primordial – Where Greater Men Have Fallen
15. Triptykon – Melana Chasmata
16. Lord Mantis – Death Mask
17. Mutilation Rites – Harbinger
18. Dead Congregation – Promulgation of the Fall
19. Revocation – Deathless
Other (19.01 Percent of the vote)
BEST PUNK/HARDCORE ALBUM
1. Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues
2. Code Orange – I Am King
3. Full of Hell & Merzbow – tk
4. The Gaslight Anthem – Get Hurt
5. United Nations – The Next Four Years
6. Young Widows – Easy Pain
7. The Menzingers – Rented World
8. Xibalba / Suburban Scum Split
9. Pup – S/T
10. Cold World – How the Gods Chill
11. Caves – Leaving
12. Punch – They Don’t Have to Believe
13. Chumped – Teenage Retirement
14. The Lawrence Arms – Metropole
15. Cayetana – Nervous Like Me
16. World War IV – Demo 2
17. Crazy Spirit – 2014 Demo
18. Long Knife – Meditations on Self Destruction
19. FORWARD – Against Their Insanity
Other (14.30 Percent of the vote)
BEST PUNK/EMO ALBUM
1. Joyce Manor – Never Hungover Again
2. La Dispute – Rooms of the House
3. The Hotelier – Home, Noplace Like Is There
4. Tigers Jaw – Charmer
5. Rancid – …Honor Is All We Know
6. Andrew Jackson Jihad – Christmas Island
7. Pianos Become the Teeth – Keep You
8. Single Mothers – Negative Qualities
9. Cheap Girls – Famous Graves
10. Chuck Ragan – Til Midnight
11. Restorations – LP3
12. The Smith Street Band – Throw Me in the River
13. Hard Girls – A Thousand Surfaces
14. The Holy Mess – Comfort in the Discord
15. Masked Intruder – M.I.
16. Dikembe – Mediumship
Other (11.55 Percent of the vote)
BEST INDIE ALBUM
1. Nothing – Guilty of Everything
2. Mac Demarco – Salad Days
3. St. Vincent – St. Vincent
4. The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream
5. Sun Kil Moon – Benji
6. Future Islands – Singles
7. Whirr – Sway
8. Iceage – Plowing Into the Field of Love
9. Interpol – El Pintor
10. Spoon – They Want My Soul
11. Real Estate – Atlas
12. Parquet Courts – Sunbathing Animal
13. Angel Olsen – Burn Your Fire For No Witness
14. Protomartyr – Under Cover of Official Right
15. Total Control – Typical System
16. Sharon Van Etten – Are We There
17. Tony Molina – Dissed and Dismissed
18. Merchandise – After the End
19. Benjamin Booker – S/T
Other (7.12 Percent of the vote)
BEST POP ALBUM
1. Lana del Rey – Ultraviolence
2. Taylor Swift – 1989
3. Weezer – Everything Will Be Alright in the End
4. Perfume Genius – Too Bright
5. tUnE-yArDs – nikki nack
6. Azealia Banks – Broke with Expensive Taste
7. How to Dress Well – What Is This Heart?
8. Pharrell Williams – GIRL
9. Sam Smith – The Lonely Hour
10. Ed Sheeran – x
11. Ariana Grande – My Everything
12. Jessie Ware – Tough Love
13. Bruce Springsteen – High Hopes
14. Lily Allen – Sheezus
15. U2 – Songs of Innocence
16. One Direction – Four
17. Miranda Lambert – Platinum
18. Sam Hunt – Montavello
Other (5.87 Percent of the vote)
BEST EXPERIMENTAL ALBUM
1. Sunn O)))/Scott Walker – Soused
2. Have a Nice Life – The Unnatural World
3. Grouper – Ruins
4. Ben Frost – A U R O R A
5. Under the Skin – OST
6. Pharmakon – Bestial Burden
7. Botanist VI: Flora
8. Black Zone Myth Chant – Straight Cassette
9. Container – Adhesive
Other (9.39 Percent of the vote)