Here Are the Results of the 2014 Noisey Reader Poll

Here at Noisey, we love you and want you to be happy. We don’t just tell you what to listen to, we also like it when you tell us what to listen to. That’s why we opened up the floodgates and created our 2014 Reader Poll, in which you (yes, you!) voted for your favorite albums, mixtapes, songs, and artists of the year in each non-lame genre of music (Sorry, polka).

If you’re upset with the results, just remember that you voted for this stuff.

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

1. Nothing – Guilty of Everything

2. Run the Jewels – RTJ2

3. The War on Drugs – Lost in a Dream

4. Swans – To Be Kind

5. Have a Nice Life – The Unnatural World

6. fka twigs – lp1

7. Mac DeMarco – Salad Days

8. Flying Lotus – You’re Dead!

9. St. Vincent – St. Vincent

10. The Hotelier – Home, Like Noplace Is There

11. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib – Piñata

12. Code Orange – I Am King

13. ScHoolboy Q – Oxymoron

14. Cloud Nothings – Here and Nowhere Else

15. Ariel Pink – pom pom

BEST SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Future Islands – “Seasons (Waiting on You)”

2. fka twigs – “2 Weeks”

3. iLoveMakonnen feat. Drake – “Tuesday”

4. Flying Lotus feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Never Catch Me”

5. The War on Drugs – “Red Eye”

6. Caribou – “Can’t Do Without You”

7. Nothing – “Dig”

8. Pharrell – “Happy”

9. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

10. Skepta feat. JME – “That’s Not Me”

11. Bobby Shmurda – “Hot Nigga”

12. Rich Gang – “Lifestyle”

13. Have a Nice Life – “Defenstration Song”

14. Run the Jewels – “Oh My Darling Don’t Cry”

15. OG Maco – “U Guessed It”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR



1. Nothing

2. Run the Jewels

3. fka twigs

4. Mac DeMarco

5. St. Vincent

6. Young Thug

7. Have a Nice Life

8. Taylor Swift

9. The War on Drugs

10. Code Orange

11. Flying Lotus

12. Whirr

13. Against Me!

14. ScHoolboy Q

15. Future Islands

BEST HIP-HOP ALBUM

1. Run the Jewels – RTJ2

2. Schoolboy Q – Oxymoron

3. Freddie Gibbs/Madlib – Piñata

4. Wu-Tang Clan – A Better Tomorrow

5. clipping – CLPPNG

6. Yung Lean – Unknown Memory

7. The Roots – And Then You Shoot Your Cousin

8. Shabazz Palaces – Lese Majesty

9. YG – My Krazy Life

10. Riff Raff – Neon Icon

11. Future – Honest

12. Vince Staples – Hell Can Wait

13. Open Mike Eagle – Dark Comedy

14. Big K.R.I.T. – Cadillactica

15. Popcaan – Where We Come From

16. Jeezy – Seen it All

17. DJ Quik – The Midnight Life

18. Freeway & The Jacka – Highway Robbery

19. RatKing – So it Goes

BEST HIP-HOP MIXTAPE

1. Travis $cott – Days Before Rodeo

2. iLoveMakonnen – iLoveMakonnen EP

3. Migos – Rich N*gga Timeline

4. Mick Jenkins – The Water(s)

5. Young Thug & Bloody Jay – Black Portland

6. Rich Gang – The Tour

7. Goldlink – The God Complex

8. Father – Young Hot Ebony

9. Boosie Bad Azz – Life After Deathrow

10. BeatKing & Gangsta Boo – Underground Cassette Tape Music

11. Lil Durk – Signed to the Streets 2

12. Lil Herb – Welcome to Fazoland

13. 100s – IVRY

14. Dej Loaf – Sell Sole

15. Alex Wiley – Village Party

16. Tink – Winter’s Diary 2

17. Doughbeezy – Footprints on the Moon

18. Lil Bibby – Free Crack 2

19. Key!/FKi – FKeyi

OTHER (16.21 Percent of the vote)

BEST R&B ALBUM

1. fka twigs – LP1

2. Prince – ArtOfficialAge

3. Banks – Goddess

4. Shlomo & Jeremih – No More EP

5. Theophilus London – Vibes

6. Jhene Aiko – Souled Out

7. Kelis – Food

8. Trey Songz – Trigga

9. Ty Dolla $ign – Sign Language

10. Tinashe – Aquarius

11. Omarion – Sex Playlist

12. Mariah Carey – Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse

13. The-Dream – Royalty (The Prequel)

14. August Alsina – Testimony

15. Jesse McCartney – In Technicolor

16. Ashanti – Braveheart

17. Romeo Santos – Formula, Vol. 2

18. K. Michelle – Still No Fucks Given

19. Teyana Taylor – VII

Other (6.96 Percent of the vote)

BEST ELECTRONIC ALBUM

1. Flying Lotus – You’re Dead!

2. Aphex Twin – syro

3. Caribou – Our Love

4. Todd Terje – It’s Album Time

5. Thom Yorke – Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

6. Skrillex – Recess

7. Arca – Xen

8. Andy Stott – Faith in Strangers

9. Porter Robinson – Worlds

10. Rustie – Green Language

11. Actress – Ghettoville

12. The Bug – Angels and Devils

13. Lone – Reality Testing

14. The Juan MacLean – In a Dream

15. Objekt – Flatland

16. Mr. Mitch – Parallel Memories

17. Millie & Andrea – tk

18. V/A – BoxedLDN Vol. 2

19. DJ Dodger Stadium – DJ Dodger Stadium

Other (7.63 Percent of the vote)

BEST METAL ALBUM

1. Pallbearer – Foundations of Burden

2. Electric Wizard – Time to Die

3. Behemoth – The Satanist

4. Eyehategod – Eyehategod

5. Thou – Heathen

6. Trap Them – Blissfucker

7. At the Gates – At War With Reality

8. Agalloch – The Serpent & The Sphere

9. Tombs – Savage Gold

10. The Atlas Moth – The Old Believer

11. Blut Aus Nord – Memoria Vetusta: Saturnian Poetry

12. Gridlink – Longhena

13. Midnight – No Mercy for Mayhem

14. Primordial – Where Greater Men Have Fallen

15. Triptykon – Melana Chasmata

16. Lord Mantis – Death Mask

17. Mutilation Rites – Harbinger

18. Dead Congregation – Promulgation of the Fall

19. Revocation – Deathless

Other (19.01 Percent of the vote)

BEST PUNK/HARDCORE ALBUM

1. Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues

2. Code Orange – I Am King

3. Full of Hell & Merzbow – tk

4. The Gaslight Anthem – Get Hurt

5. United Nations – The Next Four Years

6. Young Widows – Easy Pain

7. The Menzingers – Rented World

8. Xibalba / Suburban Scum Split

9. Pup – S/T

10. Cold World – How the Gods Chill

11. Caves – Leaving

12. Punch – They Don’t Have to Believe

13. Chumped – Teenage Retirement

14. The Lawrence Arms – Metropole

15. Cayetana – Nervous Like Me

16. World War IV – Demo 2

17. Crazy Spirit – 2014 Demo

18. Long Knife – Meditations on Self Destruction

19. FORWARD – Against Their Insanity

Other (14.30 Percent of the vote)

BEST PUNK/EMO ALBUM

1. Joyce Manor – Never Hungover Again

2. La Dispute – Rooms of the House

3. The Hotelier – Home, Noplace Like Is There

4. Tigers Jaw – Charmer

5. Rancid – …Honor Is All We Know

6. Andrew Jackson Jihad – Christmas Island

7. Pianos Become the Teeth – Keep You

8. Single Mothers – Negative Qualities

9. Cheap Girls – Famous Graves

10. Chuck Ragan – Til Midnight

11. Restorations – LP3

12. The Smith Street Band – Throw Me in the River

13. Hard Girls – A Thousand Surfaces

14. The Holy Mess – Comfort in the Discord

15. Masked Intruder – M.I.

16. Dikembe – Mediumship

Other (11.55 Percent of the vote)

BEST INDIE ALBUM

1. Nothing – Guilty of Everything

2. Mac Demarco – Salad Days

3. St. Vincent – St. Vincent

4. The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream

5. Sun Kil Moon – Benji

6. Future Islands – Singles

7. Whirr – Sway

8. Iceage – Plowing Into the Field of Love

9. Interpol – El Pintor

10. Spoon – They Want My Soul

11. Real Estate – Atlas

12. Parquet Courts – Sunbathing Animal

13. Angel Olsen – Burn Your Fire For No Witness

14. Protomartyr – Under Cover of Official Right

15. Total Control – Typical System

16. Sharon Van Etten – Are We There

17. Tony Molina – Dissed and Dismissed

18. Merchandise – After the End

19. Benjamin Booker – S/T

Other (7.12 Percent of the vote)

BEST POP ALBUM

1. Lana del Rey – Ultraviolence

2. Taylor Swift – 1989

3. Weezer – Everything Will Be Alright in the End

4. Perfume Genius – Too Bright

5. tUnE-yArDs – nikki nack

6. Azealia Banks – Broke with Expensive Taste

7. How to Dress Well – What Is This Heart?

8. Pharrell Williams – GIRL

9. Sam Smith – The Lonely Hour

10. Ed Sheeran – x

11. Ariana Grande – My Everything

12. Jessie Ware – Tough Love

13. Bruce Springsteen – High Hopes

14. Lily Allen – Sheezus

15. U2 – Songs of Innocence

16. One Direction – Four

17. Miranda Lambert – Platinum

18. Sam Hunt – Montavello

Other (5.87 Percent of the vote)

BEST EXPERIMENTAL ALBUM

1. Sunn O)))/Scott Walker – Soused

2. Have a Nice Life – The Unnatural World

3. Grouper – Ruins

4. Ben Frost – A U R O R A

5. Under the Skin – OST

6. Pharmakon – Bestial Burden

7. Botanist VI: Flora

8. Black Zone Myth Chant – Straight Cassette

9. Container – Adhesive

Other (9.39 Percent of the vote)