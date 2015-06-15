PREMIERE: Malevolent Ghouls Old Witch Will Drag You to the Gallows With This New Doom Dirge

Cvlt Nation’s got fingers in a lot of pies, and the only surprising thing about the West Coast media collective’s latest project is how long it took them to do it. Of course they’ve started a label (or rather, co-founded one with the existant Grimoire Cassette Cvlture label), and of course it’s going to release tapes, and of course the first release is going to be sick. Grim CVLT’s maiden voyage into physical media will bring together Noisey favorites Keeper and newer discovery Old Witch on an ultra-limited split cassette (150 black, 50 clear) that’s due out July 15.

Old Witch tears pages from the gospel of Grief and Skepticism and sets them aflame upon a desecrated altar. Their feedback-heavy dirges ooze past the line between sludge and funeral doom; the slowly shifting riffs come accompanied by haunting synth, and pestilent vocals sporadically ring out through the fog. Track two sees them ramp up the pace and spew out some grotty death, but the main focus is on graveyard vibes and slow-motion suicide. It’s music that shudders along painfully, methodically, like a sick man walking to the gallows.

The first track on the split, “The Vague Fears That Bother My Waking Life Regarding The Inevitability Of Death And What May Or May Not Lie Beyond ,” spans twelve minutes, and promises to completely, thoroughly ruin your day. Listen below, and preorder the tape itself here.

Here’s the full track list:



OLD WITCH

1. The Vague Fears That Bother My Waking Life Regarding The Inevitability Of Death And What May Or May Not Lie Beyond (12:13)

2. Broken Soil On An Early Grave (04:28)

3. A Gathering Of Strangers Who Knew The Deceased But Not Too Well (05:01)

4. Gallows (06:40)



KEEPER

1. Four Walls; A Home (14:42)

2. With or Without Pt. 1, 2 & 3 (15:15)



Kim Kelly is keeping it creepy on Twitter – @grimkim