The MacBook Air M5 Just Hit Its Lowest Price Ever (Under $900!)

It’s a great time to replace your laptop. Apple plops down a bushel of affordable new MacBooks in the spring, typically with improved speed and performance for no more money than the previous year’s model. What’s novel this year is that the latest, the Apple MacBook Air M5, is already down to a bargain-level $900. That’s $200 off its retail price, and its lowest ever yet. And this thing has barely been on the market for two months. There’s no point in waiting around for a new MacBook Air to outshine it because it’s the newest one you’ll get your hands on this year, even if you procrastinate and buy it later in the year.

how low can it go?

Amazon is the only place I’ve found this deal. Walmart doesn’t have it. B&H Photo Video, a storied and well known New York City electronics shop, has only a $50-off deal. Likewise at Walmart, via Adorama.

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The MacBook Pro M5 Pro, the mid-level chip option on Apple’s top-end laptop, is a stellar option for hardcore work and also $200 off at the moment, and the brand-new MacBook Neo, Apple’s first budget laptop of the 21st century, is just $590, but the MacBook Air M5 is what I’d call the best MacBook for most people.

It’s plenty powerful enough for light gaming, working on your job’s sprawling spreadsheet projects, and editing those photographs of restaurant entrées you’ll never look at again. Once Apple began placing its in-house-designed M-series chips in its MacBook Air lineup, displacing the old Intel chips before it, even the MacBook Air became something of a powerhouse.

The professionals who do heavy video editing or work with similarly performance-intensive software should still give the MacBook Pro the nod, but those folks know they need that. If you find yourself unsure which you need, then you’ll probably be solid with the Air.

Thirteen inches of screen real estate not enough for you? You can snag the 15-inch-display MacBook Air M5 for $200 off, too, as long as you don’t mind paying a bit more for the privilege. On sale it’s $1,099, and like its smaller sibling it’s the cheapest it’s been since it fell from the Apple tree earlier this year and landed on the market.