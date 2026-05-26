Dungeons and Dragons – DnD Beyond’s Latest Upgrade Is a Game Changer

After years of very slow updates and development, DnD Beyond seems to finally be incorporating some of the most highly-requested features into the official Dungeons and Dragons VTT Maps tool.

DnD Beyond Maps Integrates Character Sheets

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DnD Beyond’s Maps tool has made some incredible improvements to communication, transparency, and overall functionality over the last year. Although the tool still doesn’t go quite as deep as VTTs like Roll20 or Foundry, it is definitely moving in the right direction.

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After DnD fans had to watch Sigil (the 3D VTT) fall apart and get cancelled before it even officially launched, it’s exciting to see Maps take a different approach and really make meaningful small, but frequent steps to respond to player feedback and incorporate new features.

The latest major update finally allows players and DMs to access character sheets from right within the Maps sidebar. This greatly reduces the need to jump back and forth between different tabs and really streamlines the play experience.

With Character Sheets in Maps, you can click your token and open your sheet in the Maps sidebar. From there, roll checks, manage your inventory, look up abilities, and use your actions—all without leaving the map. Changes made on your full Character Sheet—like adjusting HP, equipping items, or casting spells—will automatically show up in Maps, so everything stays in sync while you play.

Better Experience for Dungeon Masters

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

For Dungeon Masters, this also means fewer tabs to juggle. You can quickly open a player’s Character Sheet just like viewing a Monster stat block. You can roll on their behalf if needed, and keep the game moving without interruption.

Overall, this is a huge quality of life improvement for the whole party. Combined with the recent addition of stickers and dice sharing, the Maps VTT is really becoming a pretty useful tool for DMs who are running asynchronous campaigns or who just want a visual aid and digital companion at the table for an in-person game. It will be very exciting to see what is next for Maps as additional updates arrive in later 2026.

For now, many groups may still decide to game through Roll20 or one of the other heavyweight VTTs due to more flexibility and customization, but the DnD Beyond Maps tool has definitely become a great low-cost and no-fuss option for players who prefer a lightweight tool with a very low barrier to entry.

Be sure to check back in the near future for all Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now in hardcopies through local game shops and digitally through DnD Beyond.