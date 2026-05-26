The Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier Is 30% Off (Pay $160 Instead of $230)

One quarter of you reading this have seasonal allergies. I can tell not just by the CDC’s own survey, but also by the fact that your screen is covered in sneeze spittle from the blanket of pollen descending down over North America.

And springtime, the season of lemonade and bike rides and raw, red noses, is upon us in full force as we leave Memorial Day in our yellow, polleny dust. Sick of the Earth attacking you in your own home? I’m not highlighting the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty because it’s $70 off to a nearly record-low price of $160. I’m highlighting it because it’s a splendid air purifier for small-to-medium-sized rooms, I’ve been using it for nearly seven years myself, and it’s down to $160.

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the air purifier i use in my own home

Coway launched a successor, the Airmega Mighty2, in May 2026. Even though Coway is billing it as taking on the torch from the AP-1512HH Mighty and filling a similar niche as a powerful, high-performing bedroom air purifier, its retail price of $270 is a whole step above the older model.

Like the Airmega Mighty2, the AP-1512HH Mighty spotlighted here uses a True HEPA filter that sucks up 99.999 percent of particles down to 0.01 microns. So that’s not just allergens such as pollen and dust mites, but mold spores, dust, viruses (including Covid-19), and other pollution both outdoor, like diesel soot, and indoor, such as the VOCs (volatile organic compounds) that off-gas from fresh paint and newly acquired furniture.

That leaves the AP-1512HH to soldier on as a very capable air purifier at a much reduced price, especially when it’s on a deal of this magnitude. I own one (the identical-beneath-the-case Airmega 200M, which isn’t on sale currently) and feel no pressing need to replace it.