DragonForce Just Announced the Inhuman Rampage 20th Anniversary Tour

DragonForce has just announced a fall 2026 North American tour in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of their acclaimed album, Inhuman Rampage.

The technical metal band, with brand-new lead vocalist Alissa White-Gluz (formerly of Arch Enemy) leading the charge, will kick off the 22-date headlining tour November 13 in San Diego at the Observatory North Park. Dates to follow include Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Sacramento, and many more. The final date will be December 13 at the historic Wiltern in Los Angeles.

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Ensiferum and Rhapsody of Fire will be in support throughout the tour. View the complete list of tour dates and lineup information below.

Dragonforce 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

Citi cardmember and artist presales for DragonForce’s 2026 tour start today at 12 PM EST. General onsale will begin Friday, May 29 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find DragonForce tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

A new era for Dragonforce

DragonForce announced earlier this month that legendary metal vocalist Alissa White-Gluz would be joining their ranks. White-Gluz departed Arch Enemy some three months ago seeking creative freedom.

“Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we’ve done up to this point,” said DragonForce co-founder and lead guitarist Herman Li about the addition.

White-Gluz: “As a long-time fan of DragonForce, having seen them in concert multiple times over the last 20 years, I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment.”

Nov 13 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Nov 14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Nov 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Nov 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Nov 20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Nov 21 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov 24 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov 27 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

Nov 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 29 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Dec 1 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Dec 2 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Dec 4 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

Dec 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Dec 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Dec 11 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Dec 12 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Dec 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern