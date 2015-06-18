VICE
O.T. Genasis Teams with Lil Wayne for “Do It”

Remember when O.T. Genasis’s “CoCo” seemingly came out of nowhere, and then suddenly at every party you went to for about a month your friends would just scream “I’M IN LOVE WITH THE COCO!” at you? Well hopefully there’s a good chance O.T. is gonna hit hard again, with his new track “Do It” featuring Lil’ Wayne. It does a lot to creatively distance himself from what we heard in “Coco,” the track melts a lot slower than Coco, and he’s turned his sights from coke to strippers. Lil’ Wayne is a great wingman for this, employing a slow verse that pumps along with the beat. Some of the Noisey staff (looking at Canada) isn’t a fan of this Weezy verse. America on the other hand? We’re in love with it.

Check out the song below, and read our interview with O.T. Genasis right here.

