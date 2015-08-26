Premiere: ONBC – “White Trash”

Remember playing innocently as a kid and then murdering your friend out of boredom? No? Then you are in dire need of this ONBC video, which provides definitive proof that kids are in fact just small psychopaths. Bittersweet electro party-pop group Oliver North Boy Choir was burned at the stake and reincarnated as ONBC in 2014, with the addition of second female vocalist Tanja Forsberg Simonsen (Superheroes, Private), who joined the trio of Camilla Florentz, Mikkel Max Hansen and Ivan Petersen, landing them somewhere between Chris Isaak and Julee Cruise.

The newly resurrected group’s first single “White Trash” off of debut album Crash, Burn & Cry has rapidly become a usual suspect on the Danish airwaves, and their new video produced by Peder Pedersen (yes, the dude behind Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” video) shows us an I Know What You Did Last Summer-esque dark side of the foursome’s laid-back, melancholic indie pop.

With a stunning performance at this year’s SPOT Festival, and backed by Danish label Crunchy Frog, we look forward to seeing what’s next from this rag-tag group of all-stars.