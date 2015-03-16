Premiere: Shunkan – “Our Names”

Art is Hard have been putting out some great British records. Best Friends, Flamingods, Bloody Knees – they’ve all put out records with the Bristol/London based label who, at one point, released their records in discarded pizza boxes. Art is Hard’s latest release comes from Shunkan and it packs a punch. “Hold on tight to all our friends, making jokes, pointing fingers, and pouring cokes” / “All our friends are making jokes, pointing fingers, and snorting coke”, the band sing, capturing every moment I’ve spent lost at some drunk-ass party, wondering how time went so fast and the only connection we now share is our eye contact to the frosted DVD case that’s been placed on the coffee table.

“Our Names” is set for release through Art is Hard Records on 13th April. It’ll come out via a super ltd hand-screenprinted A6 comic drawn by London illustrators Hats & Milk. Pre-order here.