Premiere: Tre Nyce Jumps into the Canadian Rap Beef Fray with “#Sadchild”

The rap beef that is threatening to tear apart Western Canada is getting intense, with Snak the Ripper responding with another video after Madchild dissed him on Twitter. Tre Nyce originally weighed in on the beef between Madchild and Snak, saying “Madchild hurt my pockets and my career simultaneously when he lied about giving me money and never did.” And now he’s released a diss track of his own called “#Sadchild” and it’s the best piece of music to come out of this beef so far. Rapping over numerous instrumentals, Tre Nyce adds to the laundry list of allegations about Madchild’s sobriety and the strength of the Battle Axe Warriors.

“Madchild’s response was weak,” said Tre Nyce when reached via email. “If it took him 6 days to write that he should retire. Snaks giving him a beating. I never intended to made a diss record but if he’s mentioning my name on wax then it’s on.”

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Noisey Canada. Follow him on Twitter.