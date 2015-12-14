Prince Just Surprise Released the Funky New Album ‘HITnRUN: Phase Two’

It’s been a great couple months for fans of Prince. The Purple One released two albums last year in the form of the hard rocking Plectrumelectrum and the lighter, funkier Art Official Age, and this fall he released the quirky, hip-hop and dance infused HITnRUN Phase One, first to Tidal, and then later to his own New Power Generation Records on CD. This morning Tidal’s Twitter abruptly announced that HITnRUN Phase Two is out now to stream and download.

The new set includes Prince’s protest anthem “Baltimore” and recent live staples like “Screwdriver,” and it sounds like a chilled out funk rock rejoinder to Phase One‘s zonked out experimentation. You can head to Tidal now to stream HITnRUN Phase Two if you’re a subscriber. If you’re not a subscriber, like quite a few of us aren’t, you can listen to lo-fi snippets and buy both HITnRUNs as a set in mp3 or FLAC form. In the meantime, let’s watch the poignant video for “Baltimore” below.