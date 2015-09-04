Beyoncé Turns 34 and Blesses Us with this “Crazy In Love” Remix



Photo courtesy of Bey’s Instagram



Have you actually tried to watch Fifty Shades of Grey? I have. I was on a plane from NY to LDN the other week and it was freakin boring I feel asleep in the middle of a sex scene. Good one everyone involved in that cinematic masterpiece.

Anyway, Beyoncé is 34 today! Wahey! If you are in your 30s please don’t compare you life’s accomplishments with those of Bey. It’s the long weekend baby, yeah! No time to be a sad sack. Anyway Bey dropped this remix from the Fifty Shades… soundtrack online today. Previously it wasn’t available. The original is way better. This one is a bit like Twilight: lots of heavy breathing without much pay-off. Still Happy Bday Bey! Love you!

P.S. Jay Z made this video compilation for her. Ah to be one half of a celeb couple. What a weird life.