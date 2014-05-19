ResERECTION: The Penis Implant

Penile implants have become a popular treatment option for erectile dysfunction – a health complication that more than 30 million men suffer from in the United States alone. The surgery consists of placing an inflatable prosthesis within a man’s member that is attached to a soft ball that sits in the scrotum. When the ball is pumped, the penis remains hard for as long as the man wants.

Most individuals that undergo the operation are satisfied with their implant, but the unlucky 2 to 3 percent experience infections that can lead to death, mangled parts and more.

VICE visited Miami, Florida, to speak to one of the leading penis doctors in the US and find out if it’s worth getting your penis operated on.