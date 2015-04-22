Listen to “James Joint,” a New Interlude from Rihanna’s Album



Photo via Rihanna on Twitter

Last week, everyone lost their minds because there was a video that made it look like Rihanna maybe was doing cocaine. But Rihanna quickly reassured the world that was not the case: She was just rolling a blunt. In case we doubted Ri Ri’s commitment to weed, though, she has a new 420 treat to share. She just uploaded a short song called “James Joint” to her website (which instantly crashed, so good luck streaming it) with the caption, “In celebration of 420, here’s an interlude from my 8th studio album that I call James Joint.”

It begins “I’d rather be smoking weed whenever we breathe / every time that you kiss me” and continues over a sparkly organ with similarly lovestruck lines like “I’d rather be breaking things ’cause we can’t see / we’re too busy kissing” and “here come the police / they know ’bout your history” and “don’t care why just know I love you.” Listen to it below or on RihannaNow.com, assuming the servers are up, and maybe light up some weed with someone you want to kiss? Rihanna would expect nothing less.

