Shit Present’s New Video for “Kick Me” Shows You the Cool Pre-Teen Years You Never Had

Remember when you were young and cool? Those were the days. Remember when, as a pre-teen, you used to sit cross-legged on your bed under a poster of Kurt Cobain leaning over his guitar and mouth along to your favourite moody punk records? God, what a time to be alive. Remember how you used to ride a sting-ray around your suburban American neighbourhood in a Lemuria t-shirt and mini Vans Authentics, go record shopping, and just generally be a badass without even trying? Wait… back up.

That last bit is everything you wish your childhood was like, but in fact, is not even what your adult life is like. Even now, as a fully formed human being with band tee’s and AOTY predictions, your life is a constant wrestling match between pop culture and your own identity. That’s why Shit Present’s video for “Kick Me”, which we’re premiering below, is so great. Not only does it give you hope for the steez of future generations, it allows you to live vicariously through someone else’s awesome pre-teen years because you spent yours wearing wide-legged jeans and listening to Limp Bizkit.

Videos by VICE

Shit Present originally started out as solo project for Great Cynics bassist/vocalist Iona Cairns, who is the master of brilliantly written poppy punk rock about relationships, anxiety, and growing up. She later teamed up with Ben Cottam of OK Pilot, Thom Weeks of Gnarwolves, and Fitzy Fitzgerald of Smith Street Band to complete a debut EP to be released on Specialist Subject Records later this year (you can pre-order that here).

Watch the video for “Kick Me”, starring Iona’s little cousin Savanna as “girl who is much, much cooler than you” below:

Catch Shit Present on their September UK/EU tour on the following dates:

31/8 – Sticky Mike’s, Brighton

1/9 – The Cricketers – Kingston

2/9 – Music City, Antwerp, BE

3/9 – De Onderbroek, Nijmegen, NL

4/9 – De Bakkerij, Castricum, NL

5/9 – AZ, Köln, DE

w/ Bangers

17/9 – The Library, Oxford

18/9 – Veg Bar, Brixton

w/ Woahnows

25/9 – Mother’s Ruin, Bristol

26/9 – The Cavern, Exeter

27/9 – The Junction, Plymouth

w/ Above Them