Wanna Hear Two of the UK’s Biggest Bosses Link Up? Here’s Stormzy Freestyling Over Charli XCX’s “Vroom Vroom”

Every Friday since November, we’ve been treated to Stormzy’s Beats 1 radio show #MERKY, and if you haven’t been tuning in, then honestly, go have a word with yourself. Big Stormz made the original announcement on Julie Adenuga’s own Beats 1 show, so it seemed fitting that he’d make a return last night to make another announcement.

First, he had a chat with Adenuga about how his show has been going, the practicalities of getting through the studio door when he’s way bigger than the studio door, then described Adenuga as “the Godmother of Beats 1” and himself as “the Dark Knight of Beats 1.” All great stuff. But the main reason he dropped by was to give his blessing to the new arrangement that began last Friday, which sees the #MERKY show now alternating with Charli XCX—aka the most exciting British woman in pop right now—and her new show The Candy Shop. To celebrate, he delivered a quick impromptu freestyle over “Vroom Vroom” from her collaborative EP with SOPHIE. So, if you want to hear two of Britain’s biggest bosses link up, then press play below.