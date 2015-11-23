Stream Foo Fighters’ New EP ‘Saint Cecilia’

Photo courtesy of Foo Fighters’ Facebook

Today, the real rockers Foo Fighters have released a five song EP titled Saint Cecilia. Originally, the record was intended to be something to celebrate the band’s most recent world tour. In light of the recent Paris terrorist attacks, lead singer Dave Grohl has found that the record has imparted a different meaning since its inception, one to celebrate life and all of its wonder. The album is now available for download and stream right here. Grohl’s letter reads,

Videos by VICE

“Tonight, Let me begin with a preface to a letter I wrote a few weeks ago from my hotel room in Berlin while on our final tour for this album. I felt the need to write this foreword in light of the heartbreaking tragedies of Nov. 13th, as this project has now taken on an entirely different tone. As has everything, it seems…

The Saint Cecilia EP was put into motion back in October of this year as a celebration of life and music. The concept being that, as our world tour drew to a close this week, we wanted to share our love of both with you in return for everything you have given us.

Now, there is a new, hopeful intention that, even in the smallest way, perhaps these songs can bring a little light into this sometimes dark world. To remind us that music is life, and that hope and healing go hand in hand with song. That much can never be taken away.

To all who were affected by the atrocities in Paris, loved ones and friends, our hearts go out to you and your families. We will return and celebrate life and love with you once again someday with our music. As it should be done.

Dave Grohl”