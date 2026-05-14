Daily Horoscope: May 14, 2026

If today feels like it’s moving faster than you’re ready for, that’s the Moon conjunct Mars doing its thing in Aries. There’s a charge in the air that most people are going to act on before they think twice — which is fine, until it isn’t. The Sun conjunct Mercury in Taurus is the saving grace here, stargazer, slowing words down just enough to make them count. Jupiter in Cancer is keeping the heart in the conversation, too, even when things get urgent. Say what you mean today and mean what you say, because people are actually listening. The ones who show up with intention are going to end the day feeling like they finally got somewhere.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your fuse is shorter than usual today, and your drive to get things done is through the roof. That combo has a track record, Aries — some of your best moves and your most regrettable texts came from exactly this energy. The Moon conjunct Mars isn’t slowing down for anyone. Pick your battles today like you actually plan to win them.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been in your head about something that deserves to be handled in real life instead. The Moon in sextile to Venus today is smoothing the edges just enough to make a difficult conversation actually possible, Taurus. You’re at your best when you feel safe, and right now you’re safer than you’re giving yourself credit for. Stop waiting for a better moment. This is it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You spend a lot of time being the most interesting person in the room, but today, the most interesting thing you could do is get honest about what you actually want. Not the easy answer you’d give at a party. The Sun conjunct Mercury in Taurus is slowing your mind down just enough, Gemini. Sit in that. Something important is surfacing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re going to feel pulled in about four directions today, and at least two of them belong to someone else entirely. Your instinct will be to handle all of it, Cancer — that’s just who you are. But with the Moon squaring Jupiter and conjuncting Mars before moving into Taurus tonight, even you have a limit. Pick the direction that’s actually yours. Start there.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You have a lot to say right now, and the sky is fully backing you up today. The Sun conjunct Mercury in Taurus is giving your words some real staying power — not flash, just substance. People are going to remember what you said long after the conversation ends, Leo, so make sure it’s worth remembering. You’ve got the room. Don’t waste it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been running the same problem through your head on a loop and somehow expecting a different answer each time. The Sun conjunct Mercury in Taurus is actually a gift for you today — your thinking is more focused and slower in the best way, Virgo. You don’t need more information. You’ve had everything you need for a while now. Make the call.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been keeping things light and easy lately because the alternative felt like too much to manage. The Moon in sextile to Venus today is making connection come a little more naturally than usual, Libra — and not the surface-level kind you default to when you’re protecting yourself. Someone in your life is worth the risk of being actual about. Go there.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been watching a situation from a distance, collecting information, waiting for the right moment to do something about it. Very on-brand, Scorpio — but at some point, the watching has to turn into something. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius has been secretly dismantling the version of you that thinks staying in control means staying removed. You already know enough. Move.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You have a gift for making everything sound like it’s fine, including things that are very much not fine. The Moon, squaring Jupiter in Cancer today, is poking at something you’ve been glossing over with optimism and forward motion. Nobody’s saying spiral, Sagittarius — just maybe stop sprinting long enough to actually feel the thing you’ve been outrunning. It’s not that far behind you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Rest is not a reward for finishing everything on your list — and deep down you know that, even if you’d never admit it out loud. Saturn in Aries has been pushing you to move faster than your usual methodical pace, and the friction between those two things is wearing on you, Capricorn. You’re not behind. You’re just human. That was always part of the deal.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a theory you’ve been workshopping about your own life instead of actually living it. The analysis is thorough, the logic is airtight, and none of it is moving you forward. At some point, the thinking has to stop, and the doing has to start, Aquarius. Uranus in Taurus has been dismantling your comfort zone for a while now. You’re ready. You just won’t admit it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Everyone gets one person in their life who feels like a whole weather system — and you, Pisces, have somehow collected several. Today is a good day to figure out where you end, and everyone else begins. Not in a therapy-speak way. Just practically. You’ve been absorbing other people’s emotional static for so long, you’ve forgotten what your own signal sounds like.

Pisces monthly horoscope