GTA 6 Pre-Order Dates Reportedly Leaked – Is A New Trailer Coming Soon?

According to multiple reports, GTA 6 pre-order dates were accidentally leaked early by Best Buy. If true, it means we will finally be getting the Grand Theft Auto 6 price and a potential third trailer for the game soon.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Could Start Soon According to Best Buy Leak

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 pre-orders go live starting on Monday, May 18, 2026, according to a supposed email Best Buy sent out to customers. Reports of the email began to surface online after several users claimed that the US retailer accidentally sent out the promotion early to affiliates.

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YouTuber Frogboyx1Gaming was the first to report the supposed email, even going live on stream to show it off. According to his screenshot, the Best Buy promotion reads: “GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game). Duration: May 18, 2026 – May 21, 2026. Online Sale: 5%.” Following his post, several other users on social media also claimed to have also gotten the same promotional letter.

Screenshot: X

However, we weren’t able to verify that the email is real. While it certainly looks convincing, it would be pretty easy to fake. I mean, we do live in the world of generative AI. So, as of now, we would take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. It’s possible that it’s either a hoax or a mistake on Best Buy’s end. If it is true, though, we will finally know the GTA 6 price point very soon.

Could Rockstar Games Be Releasing GTA 6 Trailer 3 Soon?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Assuming that the Best Buy Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-order emails are real and accurate, then it seems likely that we’ll get a new trailer as well. Interestingly, there has been a lot of speculation lately that Rockstar Games will start marketing for GTA 6 this month.

For starters, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has done multiple interviews recently where he said marketing for the game would be ramping up very soon. With the executive also doubling down that the of November 19, 2026 is locked in, it also makes sense that pre-orders would start soon.

I mean, after all, Grand Theft Auto 6 is now only six months away from release. We still haven’t gotten any major updates since 2025. This has led many players to speculate that a new GTA 6 trailer could be dropping soon. On May 11, eagle-eyed fans also noticed the official Rockstar Games website database had also been taken down briefly.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

This sparked a rumor that the developer could possibly be readying new information about the game. With the Best Buy GTA 6 pre-order emails surfacing, this could be pointing to a trailer on May 18, 2026. But again, we would take this latest rumor with some skepticism. While multiple users claiming to have gotten the same email is compelling, it’s still hardly enough to confirm that it’s actually real.