Take-Two CEO Doubles Down on GTA 6 Release Date Being Final

Another month, another GTA 6 release date announcement. However, this time it appears to be final. In a recent interview with Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick seemingly confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch window in 2026, while also hinting at its potential price.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

I know what you are thinking: isn’t this like the 100th time a GTA 6 release date has been revealed? Or better yet, won’t this latest launch date just get pushed back? All fair. After all, Grand Theft Auto 6 was originally revealed way back in 2023 and has since been delayed three times now. However, we might finally have a final launch date.

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The GTA 6 release date is Thursday, November 19, 2026, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. Zelnick made the comments while at the iicon conference on April 28. When asked about Grand Theft Auto 6 still launching this year, he replied, “I think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19.”

Technically, Rockstar Games announced this release date in November 2025. However, this is the first time Zelnick has commented on it since, and he seems pretty confident. Then again, fool me once, shame on…well, you know the saying. At this point, I don’t think most players will believe Grand Theft Auto 6 is releasing this year until copies of the game start shipping to stores.

Rockstar Games is still being vague about GTA 6 Price

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

One of the questions on everyone’s minds is what the GTA 6 price will be when it launches. Last year, many joked that it could be the first game to be sold at $80. Of course, at the time, no one could have predicted that Nintendo would be the first to break the $70 price barrier and charge $80 for Mario Kart World.

However, Strauss Zelnick continued to be vague about what the GTA 6 price will be when it launches. “Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way, way, way less of the value delivery. How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

On the one hand, this sounds like Rockstar Games cares more about quality over high pricing. However, Zelnick then reportedly brought up $60 games being cheaper than they should be due to inflation over the years. So it’s hard to get a read on this. Although the Take-Two CEO then doubled back to them focusing more on the quality of the game.

My take on it? GTA 6 will likely end up being priced at $70 to $80, but Rockstar Games will say it’s justified given the insane amount of content in it. And in all fairness, they would have a point. But this is pure speculation on my part, and just my interpretation. It’s clear in multiple interviews that Zelnick wants to be careful when discussing pricing. Perhaps we could even see GTA 6 with a much higher price tag than we are expecting?