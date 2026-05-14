Gen Z Is Ignoring Phone Calls, and Their Reason for Doing So Is Actually Pretty Valid

The phone call peaked sometime around 2009 and has been losing ground ever since. What was once the fastest, most direct way to reach someone is now competing with spam calls, scam attempts, and robocalls about extended warranties on cars nobody remembers buying. For many younger adults, the phone ringing has come to mean one thing: someone is about to waste their time.

According to a new ReverseLookup.com survey of 9,482 Gen Z adults ages 18 to 30 across the U.K., U.S., Latin America, and Europe, 69% keep their phones on silent most days. Seventy-four percent regularly ignore calls from unfamiliar contacts, and 53% say unexpected phone calls feel intrusive. At this point, picking up an unknown number requires a level of optimism that most people simply don’t have anymore.

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The etiquette change is pretty clear. Texting asks for someone’s attention. Calling demands it right now, with a little ringtone siren attached. ReverseLookup.com also found that 64% of Gen Z respondents would prefer a text to a call. I have a feeling Gen Z wouldn’t have done well in the 90s, when we’d sprint across the house to answer a ringing phone.

Why Gen Z Is Keeping Their Phones on Silent

Older generations see this as a courtesy problem, and it’s really not. The phone these adults inherited is a different object from the one their parents picked up without thinking. Unknown numbers now arrive loaded with scam attempts, impersonation calls, and fake urgency. Gen Z absorbed that reality and adjusted their behavior accordingly. Whether the people calling them like it is a separate question.

Workplaces are probably going to hate this most. Recruiters, managers, doctors’ offices, customer service teams, and anyone still operating like it’s 1998 might have to accept that a cold call is a total waste of time. The survey also found that 71% of Gen Z respondents think constant responsiveness is outdated, even though 58% still feel pressure from employers, coworkers, or family to reply immediately.

Gen Z hasn’t killed communication. Please, they’re communicating all day through texts, voice notes, DMs, and private chats. They’re just pushing back on unlimited access.