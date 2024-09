Here’s a look at Tove Lo‘s debut album, Queen of the Clouds. When we caught up with the Swedish pop singer this past March, around the time she released her Truth Serum EP, she told us of her music, “I can’t have any filters. It has to be that honest for me.” Now, we have a new song called “Thousand Miles,” and she’s since stuck to her word, treating us to her take-no-prisoners approach to electro-pop. Stream it below, ahead of the September 30 release of Queen of the Clouds.