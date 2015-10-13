PREMIERE: Under the Church’s “Rabid Armageddon” Is Old-School Swedish Death Done Right

Photo courtesy of Pulverised

Old-school Swedish death metal is hard to beat when done with passion and with honestly, and you’re not going to find anyone doing it with more of either than the lifers in Under the Church. Their narrative’s not too dissimilar from what we saw a few years prior with Death Breath: death metal veterans get a wild hair and start a brand-new band to play very old metal in the best way possible. Formed a scarce three years ago by Nirvana 2002 members Erik Qvick and Lars Henriksson, Under the Church’s initial demo sold like hotcakes and established them as a new force to be reckoned with; now, after the release of a successful EP, the two Swedes and Australian vocalist Mik Annetts are about to launch their debut album into the world.

The trio puts its time-tested (and Fenriz-approved) chops to use on Rabid Armageddon, hauling up wonderfully distorted grooves from the depths and running them through a vintage filter (that guitar tone is pure 1991). The album’s out October 30 via Pulverised, and we’re streaming the title track below: