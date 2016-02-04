Listen to Some Unreleased Mac DeMarco, in the Form of the Blissed Out “Missing the Old Me”

Last night brought some cheer for any Mac DeMarco addicts scrambling about for a sugary hit, as Captured Tracks boss Mike Sniper broadcasted a previously unreleased track, “Missing The Old Me”, during his set on Pitchfork Radio. According to Sniper, the track traces its origins back to 2012 or 2013, which sounds about right considering the tracks blissed-out-weirdo reverb and slightly dazed lyrical flourishes: “Sometimes I find there’s somebody else in my skin”.

It might not be new material in the strictest sense, but it’s a temporary fix in between 2015’s Another One and the first burbled internet rumours of a new album to come in 2016.

Get your Mac hit and listen to the whole track here: