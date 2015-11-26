Vic Mensa Protested in Chicago Over the Death of Laquan McDonald

Yesterday, the Chicago Police Department released dash-camera footage of a police officer shooting 17-year old Laquan McDonald in October 2014. The city’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel claimed the video could be a tool to build peace and create a conversation among people, according to CNN, but the video spread quickly, illiciting mass-protests across the city. One attendee in the protests was Chicago native Vic Mensa, saying on Twitter “we out in downtown Chicago right now. I just got hands put on me by police. We want justice for Laquan and we want justice for our people.”

Group of protesters trying to cross bridge east of Michigan on Balbo. #LaquanMcDonald pic.twitter.com/cj9UGW8w8B

— Justin Allen (@Allen_Justin) November 25, 2015

Marchers protest CPD handling of Laquan McDonald’s murder https://t.co/MxA2DzRcPw pic.twitter.com/dowFYrml05 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 25, 2015

my brother @VicMensa out here for #LaquanMcDonald #stopthecops #16at17 pic.twitter.com/K5qYow1AS5