Escape from Greece

As one of the gateways to mainland Europe, Greece may be home to thousands of immigrants – but at the moment, it’s not a particularly happy one. Many spend their days trying to escape the xenophobia and erratic immigration policies that characterise Greece at a time of deep financial crisis. More often than not, the migrants look to the West – to countries like the UK or Germany – where they feel they will be able to lead richer, happier lives.

However, even if certain sections of Greek society would rather rid their country of immigrants, EU law means that’s easier said than done. What do you do when you’re trapped in a country that doesn’t want you?



VICE discovered that, for some, the latest route to a better life was on foot – on an increasingly well-worn path from Greece into Macedonia, Serbia and on into Hungary.