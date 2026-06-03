September 2026 is a Massive Month for New Game Releases

September sits squarely in the annual Fall game release rush, and it’s usually home to several big AAA releases each year. 2026’s September calendar, however, might just be the most packed it’s been in quite some time.

September is going to be hectic

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

We are rapidly approaching the official start of Summer Game Fest in just two days from now, and it’s sure to be jam-packed with new game reveals, flashy gameplay trailers, and, of course, release dates galore. 2026’s SGF week technically already started with PlayStation’s bombastic State of Play presentation that nailed down a number of big-time release dates for games coming later this year, many of which seem to be landing within the exact same month of September.

Videos by VICE

Before PlayStation went live with its State of Play yesterday, September already had a couple of major releases penciled in, one of which is The Blood of Dawnwalker, a new vampire RPG from some of the minds behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt who split off from CD Projekt Red and formed a new studio known as Rebel Wolves. Dawnwalker is set for a September 3 release, and less than a week later, Halloween: The Game drops, a new asymmetric multiplayer horror experience.

state of play confirms five major september releases

screenshot: Insomniac Games

After yesterday’s State of Play, a whopping five new major games are joining The Blood of Dawnwalker and Halloween: The Game in September. One of the most notable is Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine, which kicked off the presentation with . It’s PlayStation’s flagship 2026 release, and it nailed its date down for September 15.

Remedy Entertainment’s long-awaited Control sequel, Control Resonant, was also at the show and delivered a stunning new trailer capped with a September 24 release date. Silent Hill: Townfall appeared as well and confirmed it’ll be released on the very same day as Control Resonant. Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword stamped its date, too, just one day later, on the 25th. Ace Combat 8: Wings of Thieve was also at the show, and those who take advantage of its early access period will be able to hop into the game on September 28, ahead of its October 2 drop. And if that weren’t enough, sci-fi survival sandbox game Dune: Awakening is making its console arrival on September 22.

does Grand theft auto 6 have anything to do with this?

screenshot: Capcom

For those keeping score at home, that’s eight major September game releases, six of which are packed into the back half of the month. While it can’t be confirmed, one must wonder whether has anything to do with all these major titles clinging to September releases. These studios and publishers know that the world will stop spinning for GTA 6 when it finally drops, and they seem to be wanting to give their games enough time to shine before that happens.

The problem that seems to be occurring is that all these games are now packing themselves into one very tight window. It’ll be interesting to see whether any of them decide to inch closer to GTA 6 into October or even very early November just to get some separation from the rest of the September pack. Halloween: The Game and Silent Hill: Townfall would seem the most likely to do so considering they’re horror games, and the latter currently shares its exact release day with Control Resonant.

There will undoubtedly be even more release dates locking in throughout the weekend as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest showcase goes live, followed by Xbox’s showcase on June 7, which is capped off with a 30-minute Gears of War: E-Day presentation that’s likely to conclude with a release date. Where exactly in the remainder of 2026 E-Day will land is a mystery, but hopefully it’s not looking to throw itself into the bloodbath that is this upcoming September.